Influenza outbreak has pediatric ER full, schools on high alert

The outbreak of influenza now has hospitals full and local schools on high alert.

Huntsville Hospital pediatric ER physician John Boulet told WAAY 31 they’re seeing an uptick in flu cases among children this year and it's not slowing down.

Doctors with Huntsville Hospital Health System, including Boulet, have been working feverishly to try and treat as many children as quickly as possible.

“To be honest sometimes the delays get to be a little bit. A couple hours here and there, especially in the evening time when people begin to realize that the youngster is not feeling well,” Boulet said.

He explains why schools aren't only to blame for children being exposed to the virus.

“If the youngster is out in public say at a store like Walmart, Publix or whatever and touching inanimate surfaces the parents should be aware that these inanimate surfaces can carry the flu virus in a viable form,” Boulet said.

Whether it’s person to person contact or touching something as simple as a shopping cart, desk or door children can catch the flu and quickly spread the virus unknowingly.

“It might seem a little paranoid, but at this time of year you should consider everyone you see, whether they look well or not, to be potentially carrying the flu virus and act accordingly,” Boulet said.

In most cases, doctors told WAAY 31 the flu is benign and children recover on their own at home if they're experiencing minor symptoms such as coughing, sneezing, aches and fever. Children with preexisting medical conditions such as seizures, however, should avoid taking the anti-virus medication Tamiflu, because it can affect their neurological system. If your child exhibits rapid breathing, dehydration, unable to take in fluids or vomiting, doctors recommend you seek treatment right away.