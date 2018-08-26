Increasing heat & humidity

After a cool start to the day, we're heating up over the weekend. Temperatures hit the upper 80s this afternoon with a few passing clouds. Tomorrow morning we return to our muggy and mild pattern as temps kick off near 70 and the afternoon holds highs near 90 degrees.
In regard to rain chances, we'll have a 20% chance for a pop up storm starting Sunday. Many locations will stay dry with plenty of sunshine. In fact, rain chances are far from substantial, even until next Thursday when they go up to 30%. You'll find consistency in the temperatures too....we are getting ready to begin a steak of days with highs around 90 and lows around 70.
