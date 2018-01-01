Incoming Rain Means A Slippery Wednesday Morning Drive

More rain is heading toward the Tennessee Valley tonight, and it will move through during our Wednesday morning drive.

This evening will be cloudy and muggy but overall dry. A stray shower is possible. Then rain will begin increasing from west to east, starting between midnight and 2 AM west of I-65 across the Shoals from Florence and Tuscumbia to Russellville and Moulton. Rain will spread across I-65 and increase from Fayettville and Athens to Huntsville and Decatur from 2 AM through 4 AM, then it spreads eastward across Sand Mountain from 3 AM to 5 AM. Rain can briefly fall heavily. Be ready for a wet and slippery morning drive.

The heavy rain will diminish from west to east, starting in the Shoals from 6 AM to 8 AM. The heavy rain will end from 8 AM to 10 AM around Huntsville, Decatur, Madison, and Fayetteville, and then from 9 AM to 11 AM across Sand Mountain. Although the heavy rain will end, scattered light showers will still be around for your lunch hour and for your drive home.

With wet and slippery roads, remember to slow your drive and increase the following distance with the car in front of you.

Temperatures will slowly drop from 60s to 50s. The low by morning will be around 55 degrees. Tomorrow starts with 50s but warms quickly into the 60s. With those showers lingering through the evening, tomorrow will be muggy with a high near 67 degrees.