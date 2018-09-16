Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) - The Cullman County school system has voted to put "In God We Trust" on school buildings.

The Cullman Times reports that the Cullman County School Board on Thursday unanimously approved a resolution to display the motto at all county schools.

The action comes after the Alabama Legislature this year voted to allow the motto's use on schools, courthouses and other public property

Superintendent Shane Barnette told the newspaper that some people may disagree with it, "but the Legislature voted to allow it." Barnette said it's important for students to know the nation's history.

Brock Boone, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of Alabama, said the school board's actions could make people of a different faith, or who are not religious, "feel alienated."

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/16/2018 4:01:06 PM (GMT -5:00)