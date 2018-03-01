Ignored issues can make driving dangerous in rain

Rain across the Tennessee Valley Wednesday night can make driving dangerous for people out there on the slick roads.

Scroll for more content...



That includes hydroplaning and getting stuck on flooded roads.

WAAY 31 looked into other areas that add to the danger.

We're talking about your tires on your car.

Jim Hartman works for Tire Engineers in Huntsville.

He said tires without enough tread can easily lead to a dangerous situation on the roads when its raining.

If you don't know much about tires, there are a couple of different ways to tell if your tread is worn down.

"The roughness of the ride and everything. Sometimes you'll get some tire noise when they start to get down. Situations like that you always want your best two tires on the rear," said Hartman.

There is also really easy way to check and see if your tires are in the danger zone and need to be replaced.

Take a penny, turn Lincolns head upside down, and stick it in the tread.

If you can see Lincolns head your tires need to be replaced.

"Some people don't realize their tires are worn down as much as they are until that situation comes into play. They get that panic stop then they realize 'oh, maybe I need to look into getting some tires," said Hartman.

On top of your tires' health, Madison Public Works told WAAY 31 drivers don't always think about the difference between driving during the day versus at night when it rains.

"Biggest danger is of course visibility. If you've got heavy rain your visibility is going to be very limited. You could have fog developing too and if there is water puddling on the road you have to watch out for hydroplaning," said Mike Gentle with Madison Public Works.

Gentle told WAAY 31 drivers simply need to slow down, or not get out on the roads at all, when there is the possibility of flooding.

If you go out to your car and realize your tires need to be replaced Tire Engineers suggests getting a good all season tire to fix the problem.