If you're planning to vote, here's where you find your polling place

If you are looking to vote in the Huntsville Municipal election Tuesday, the state provides an online resource so you show up in the right place.

You can click on this link to locate your polling place.

You can search by entering your last name, county and date of birth, or you can search based on your address and county.

When you enter your information, it will provide the name and address of your polling place, along with information on when the next election takes place. The resource also tells you which districts you live in for congressional, state, county and local elections.