If you're looking for a job, look no further than Parkway Place Mall

Parkway Place Mall is in need of some new employees.

They are holding a job fair on Thursday, June 28th from 4:00-7:00 pm. It will take place on the lower level of the mall in center court.

There are five different stores needing to fill more than 70 positions immediately, including Belk and Dillard's. Openings include part-time, full-time, key holder, manager and more.

You must be prepared for an on-site interview and have you resume on hand. Stores will also use this opportunity to keep resume's on file for the holiday hiring season.