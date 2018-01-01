If you must drive in the snow, here's what you need to do

Here in the Tennessee Valley, all law enforcement agencies agree: during this snow we’re experiencing, it’s best for drivers to stay off the roads. If you must drive, though, AAA Alabama offers this advice.

Drive slowly.

Accelerate and decelerate slowly.

Increase your following distance up to 10 seconds (instead of the normal 3 to 4 seconds).

When braking, keep your heel on the floor and use the ball of your foot to apply firm, steady pressure.

Keep moving and don’t stop if you can avoid it. On slick surfaces, it might be difficult to get your car moving again.

Don’t power up hills. That could cause your car to spin out. As your approach the crest of a hill, slow down.

Don’t come to a complete stop going up a hill. You could get stuck there, or worse start sliding down.

Stay home if at all possible.