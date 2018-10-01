Ideas flow at first school safety meeting in Huntsville

A handful of parents and community members gave their input into how Huntsville City Schools can become safer Monday night in the first of five community meetings.

There were roughly 30 people at Columbia High School for the meeting. One parent in attendance said she was surprised more parents didn't come, because of how important it is, "Very important, because it's about your children's safety and you should be concerned after a child brought a gun into a school," said Kimberly Ferguson.

The incident at Blossomwood Elementary School is the exact reason Ferguson came to the meeting Monday night. She said she wants to see change, "The time to do something is now before it happens," said Ferguson.

When you come to one of these meetings you'll pick one of four colored cards that'll break you up into your group and then in that group you're going to write down your ideas with a and then reconvene at the end to share your ideas.

"I thought it was a good idea. Small group setting," said Ferguson.

The ideas for improvements were broken into four categories: Parent involvement and accountability, school safety measures, government initiatives, and awareness.

"A lot of people had the same ideas, so that was good, but it's just implementing them and getting state legislation passed," said Ferguson.

Metal detectors, clear backpacks, and things parents can do from home were just a few suggestions throughout the four groups. The district told WAAY 31 all of the input from these five meetings will be compiled for the soon to be formed task force. The task force will go through and talk about each suggestion and then present the most important ideas and fixes to the board of education for review.

Ferguson said many more parents need to show up to the four remaining meetings, "if you don't come out you're missing an opportunity."

The next meeting is Tuesday night at Grissom High School at 5:30 p.m.

You don't have to be a parent to attend. The meetings are open to everyone. There were several people at Monday's meeting because of economic concerns.