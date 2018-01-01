Icy roadways a possibility for Friday afternoon-night

Today is our last day of above average temperatures for quite some time as a warm, southerly flow of winds will continue to allow temperatures to be on the rise. We'll reach into the upper 60's for highs under mostly cloudy skies. The southerly flow of winds will also allow a few isolated showers to pop up throughout the day. Not everyone will see the rain, but if you do it will be a light shower at best.

Heavier rain moves through tonight along with the possibility of a non-severe thunderstorm. Lightning along with wind gusts between 20 to 40 mph is a low threat. Our warmest temperatures will be in the upper 50's early Friday morning, and then a blast of cold, arctic air will work its way into the Valley throughout the day on Friday. Depending on when the cold air moves into the Valley, we could see a change from rain to a sleet/freezing rain mix as early as mid-morning for areas in Northwest Alabama, and as that colder air works its way into the Valley for areas East of I-65 it will change into a sleet/freezing rain mix as early as Noon. The outcome could be icy roadways with up to a glaze possible in some locations of ice leading to dangerous roadways for Friday afternoon into Friday night. This would be the worst case scenario for the Tennessee Valley. That icy roadway potential could linger into Saturday as temperatures may not get above the freezing mark.

The other case scenario is that there's the potential of drier air working its way into the Valley that could complete get rid of the moisture across the Valley before the cold air gets to the Tennessee Valley. This would mean our roadways would likely only have some icy patches from the rain that fell previously in the morning.

These are two scenarios we will have to monitor as the day progresses and the WAAY 31 Severe Storm Tracking Team will keep you up to date with the latest!