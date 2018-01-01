Ice forms in elevated parts of north Alabama

Freezing rain and cold temperatures led to icy conditions in some parts of north Alabama early Monday morning.

The icing was worse in northeast Alabama, where the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency said all roads were impassable due to ice. EMA said it had received multiple reports of hazardous driving conditions by 6 a.m.

DeKalb County Schools and Fort Payne City Schools closed, in addition to Cornerstone Christian Academy.

In Madison County, elevated portions such as Monte Sano and Keel Mountain had ice on the roadways. Huntsville police said they also had reports of ice on Green Mountain.

Huntsville Public Works crews were out spreading salt on Bankhead Parkway up Monte Sano, on Green Mountain and on Cecil Ashburn Drive.

In Jackson County, an 18-wheeler crashed on Highway 35 and emergency crews had not been able to get to it due to road conditions, the emergency management agency there reported.

Jackson's EMA also said U.S. Highway 117 from Stevenson to Sand Mountain was impassable, and accidents had been reported on Highway 40 as well. Officials there were urging drivers to stay at home.

Jackson County Schools closed for the day Monday.

Marshall County Emergency Management Agency said road conditions were good, but drivers should take it slow and use caution.