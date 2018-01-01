IRS office in Huntsville reopening in March

The Internal Revenue Service plans to reopen its Taxpayer Assistance Center in Huntsville for two days a week beginning in March.

The center, located at 5123 Research Drive, will open from noon-4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, beginning March 6.

In mid-October the IRS closed down its face-to-face services in Huntsville, meaning customers who needed face-to-face services such as printed transcripts would have to travel to Florence or Chattanooga.

The center will see customers by appointment only. Taxpayers are asked to call 844-545-5640 to schedule an appointment.

The IRS said answers and services for many taxpayers can be found on the IRS website.