IRS Huntsville office reopening twice a week

As tax season goes into the final stretch, the International Revenue Service's Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC) in Huntsville is opening its doors again, but on a limited basis.

The office, located at 5123 Research Drive, will open from noon-4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, beginning Tuesday.

In mid-October the IRS closed down its face-to-face services in Huntsville, meaning customers who needed face-to-face services such as printed transcripts would have to travel to Florence or Chattanooga.

As a new policy, TAC's will see customers by appointment only. Taxpayers are asked to call 844-545-5640 to schedule an appointment.

The IRS said answers and services for many taxpayers can be found on the IRS website, IRS.gov.

There are also a number of sites around Huntsville that offer free tax preparation assistance. To find a location near you, click here.