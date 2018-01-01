Clear
IRS Huntsville office reopening twice a week

The office in Huntsville shut down back in October 2017.

As tax season goes into the final stretch, the International Revenue Service's Taxpayer Assistance Center (TAC) in Huntsville is opening its doors again, but on a limited basis.

The office, located at 5123 Research Drive, will open from noon-4:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Wednesdays, beginning Tuesday.

In mid-October the IRS closed down its face-to-face services in Huntsville, meaning customers who needed face-to-face services such as printed transcripts would have to travel to Florence or Chattanooga.

As a new policy, TAC's will see customers by appointment only. Taxpayers are asked to call 844-545-5640 to schedule an appointment.

The IRS said answers and services for many taxpayers can be found on the IRS website, IRS.gov.

There are also a number of sites around Huntsville that offer free tax preparation assistance. To find a location near you, click here.

