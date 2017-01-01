I-65 wreck grinds traffic to holiday halt

UPDATE: I-65 remains closed. Crews have removed fuel from the tanker. As of 9PM, they were working to get the rig upright so they could tow it from the median.

If you’re traveling for Christmas shopping or family get-togethers, you might want to avoid I-65 for a bit. All lanes have turned into parking lots.



About 9 PM, Alabama State Troopers said fuel from the tanker had been removed. And crews were attempting to get the rig upright for removal from the median of I-65.

A 18-wheeler wrecked Sunday near the Cullman-Morgan county line. WAAY 31 viewers tell us the wreck brought traffic to a standstill.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency tweeted out a traffic advisory. ALEA warned that all lanes were blocked at mile marker 315 due to an overturned tractor trailer.

That rig was leaking diesel fuel, according to Alabama State Troopers.

Northbound traffic detoured at exit 310.

Southbound drivers detoured at exit 318.