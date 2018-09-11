Lane Closure on I-65 northbound to be expected this weekend

Travelers can expect a lane closure this weekend on I-65 northbound near Exit 340 in Limestone County due to road maintenance.

The northbound outside lane will be closed at 8 p.m. Friday, September 14 and reopen by 4 a.m. Monday, September 17.

Contractor Wiregrass Construction will be removing and replacing concrete slabs on the Interstate 565 overpass and the Norfolk Southern railroad overpass north of I-565. These improvements are part of a $15.4 million fund to resurface 12.4 miles of I-65 milepost 339 north of the Tennessee River Bridge and Exit 351 of U.S. 72.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, drivers should exercise caution as the speed limit will be lowered to 50 mph in the construction zone.