UPDATE: I-65 Bridge Reopened

UPDATE: I-65 southbound and all exits are now open.

According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the damaged bridge on I-65 will stay closed until later Friday.

"Although we tried diligently to reach a point where we could reopen the bridge by noon, there are still some minor work items remaining and we are waiting on the concrete to reach capacity," said ALDOT representative Seth Burkett.

Originally, crews were hoping to have the roadway opened by noon.

Drivers are advised to take exit 325 to Thompson Road westbound in Hartselle to U.S. 31 southbound to I-65 southbound at Exit 318 at Lacon.

Crews re-stripped and set up temporary traffic signals at the intersection of Thompson Road and US 31 to prepare for congestion along the detour.

The bridge was damaged Wednesday night when a landfill compactor fell off a trailer and damaged the pavement. ALDOT said the bridge is still structurally sound.