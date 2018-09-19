Interstate 65 near mile marker 319 is closed as crews repair a bridge at the location. A crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling construction equipment damaged the bridge. No injuries occurred, but the roadway was damaged. Traffic heading southbound on I-65 should detour off exit 322 onto East Pike Road, head south on US 31, and then enter back onto exit 318. Crews are hoping to have the roadway operating normally by sometime tommorow.
Related Content
- I-65 Bridge Damaged
- I-65 wreck grinds traffic to holiday halt
- 18-wheeler wreck blocks I-65 in Cullman County
- Work on second I-65 project starts tonight
- I-65 Southbound lanes back open after tractor trailer wreck
- Police chase on I-65 leads to one arrest
- Lane Closure on I-65 northbound to be expected this weekend
- Damage near Ardmore
- Damage in Russellville
- Deadly bridge collapse in Italy
Scroll for more content...