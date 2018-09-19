I-65 Bridge Damaged

Interstate 65 near mile marker 319 is closed as crews repair a bridge at the location. A crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling construction equipment damaged the bridge. No injuries occurred, but the roadway was damaged. Traffic heading southbound on I-65 should detour off exit 322 onto East Pike Road, head south on US 31, and then enter back onto exit 318. Crews are hoping to have the roadway operating normally by sometime tommorow.