I-65 Bridge Damaged

Traffic is being diverted from an I-65 bridge in Morgan County until sometime tomorrow. Construction equipment fell off a tractor trailer, damaging the bridge. Crews are working to get the damaged fixed.

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 11:14 PM
Updated: Sep. 19, 2018 11:16 PM
Posted By: Jefferson Tyler

 Interstate 65 near mile marker 319 is closed as crews repair a bridge at the location.  A crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling construction equipment damaged the bridge. No injuries occurred, but the roadway was damaged. Traffic heading southbound on I-65 should detour off exit 322 onto East Pike Road,  head south on US 31, and then enter back onto exit 318. Crews are hoping to have the roadway operating normally by sometime tommorow.

