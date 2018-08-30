Huntsville funding study of I-565 traffic flow issues

Jamie Bunis spends plenty of time on Interstate 565.

"Every time I turn off from the parkway to get to Costco to get on I-565, it's a nightmare," Bunis said.

Now the Huntsville City Council is doing something about it. The council approved spending over $170,000 to collect data and determine possible solutions to the constant back ups people face on the highway. Huntsville City Council member Bill Kling says it's time to fix the overcrowded interchange.

"It's probably the biggest challenge that we have, as far as traffic arterial congestion problems."

After conducting their research, the Birmingham based company, Barge Design Solutions, will present three alternate designs that they believe will help reduce the traffic congestion along the highway. The group will also present the cost estimates for each plan. Kling has a plan of his own in mind.

"Instead of just one lane we have two lanes that would transition from I-565 into the parkway," Kling said.

Bunis, who already is used to sitting in the traffic, hopes a solution comes sooner rather than later, especially with new businesses coming to North Alabama.

"With all of the new plants and buildings coming in, it really has gotten worse," Bunis said of the traffic congestion.

The design group tells WAAY31 they do not know when they will start collecting traffic data, but they must have their recommendations submitted by March 2019.