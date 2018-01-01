I-Team: Rolling Hills Elementary receives 'F' on state report card

An I-Team follow-up and new information about an elementary school in Huntsville where teachers say they don't feel safe.

State report cards were released today and Rolling Hills Elementary School received the letter grade F.

WAAY 31 spent the day asking if the changes the district started to make towards the end of last school year are working.

The school system told us they would not talk about individual school scores until after Thursday's work session.

Huntsville city schools released a statement Thursday saying that it started working on a plan for excellence last year.

The district said it's plan include recruiting and retaining teachers, focusing on literacy rates across all grades, emphasizing college and career readiness for all students and creating an environment that personalizes learning for all students.

However, the problems at Rolling Hills Elementary School is something we started telling you about last school year.

The district promised to make changes, and we've followed it every step of the way.

Back in December the school received a federal grant, and it allowed them to hire new help in hopes to change behavior at the school.