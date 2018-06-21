Hydroplanes set to race in Guntersville this weekend

Hydroplane crews from across the nation will take to the water for their season opening race in Guntersville this weekend.

WAAY 31 spoke with drivers and crew members about starting their season in a new city.

“I’ve never been to Alabama, so this is really cool," said U-21 hydroplane driver, Brian Perkins. "I like it. The people are awesome.”

As the Guntersville Hydrofest kicks off this weekend, drivers, crew members, and owners of the hydroplanes are not only excited about trying out the new waters, but to meet new people and, hopefully, gain some new supporters.

“This is the first race of the year," said hydroplane owner/driver, Kelly Stocklin. "It’s a brand new race of recent. We used to race in Guntersville years ago and now they’re bringing it back. And we are here to have a very successful event—both for the community and our racing team.”

“To be able to come to a place that’s new and fresh and in front of a new demographic of people, it’s really exciting for us as a sport," added Perkins.

And so far, drivers and crew members say they're feeling that southern hospitality we're so well known for.

“We tested here last year and the people were so nice, so friendly, and we had a really great time," said U-1 Homestreet Bank hydroplane crew chief, Cindy Shirley.

“This is such a huge event for our town and everything, so, I mean, anything we can do to help support and try to bring this event back next year," said local fan, Rusty Glines.

Event organizers tell WAAY 31 they’re hoping this weekend’s Hydrofest is successful and that it becomes an annual event for our area.