Hydroplane Parade, Meet the Drivers Event in Guntersville Thursday

H1 Unlimited teams and drivers, along with Grand Prix World teams and drivers will be available from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 21, at Guntersville High School.

Teams will have their hydroplanes parked in the lot and can answer specific questions about the boats and the coming races this weekend on Guntersville Lake. Following the meet and greet, teams will receive a police escort to the pits, located at the Brown’s Creek Boat Ramp on Hwy 69.

The police escort will leave the high school, travel Hwy 431 to Hwy 69, ending at the boat ramp.

This event is open to the press and free to the general public.

Tickets for Guntersville Lake Hydrofest are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.guntersvillelakehydrofest.com or by stopping by the CVB’s office at 200 Gunter Avenue.

Ticket prices for the Guntersville Lake Hydrofest are as follows: Adult general admission: $20 per weekend pass; Children, ages 6-12 general admission: $10 per weekend pass (children age 5 and under will be free)

Ticket prices will be more expensive beginning Friday both online and at the event gates. Those prices are as follows: Adult general admission: $30 per weekend pass; Children, ages 6-12 general admission: $15 per weekend pass (children age 5 and under will be free)