HydroFest racing cancelled Friday due to weather

Storms in the area produced choppy water conditions on Lake Guntersville.

Posted: Jun. 22, 2018 3:05 PM
Updated: Jun. 22, 2018 3:28 PM

Unsafe conditions on Lake Guntersville cancelled the Friday qualifying round of the H1 Unlimited Hydroplane Racing and Grand Prix World.

Choppy waters brought on by severe weather moving through the area led race organizers to call off the first day of HydroFest.

Racing is still scheduled to take place Saturday and Sunday.

