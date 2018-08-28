Clear

Overnight wreck shuts down Highway 72 in Limestone County

Two vehicles were involved in an overnight crash with one vehicle catching fire.

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 2:25 AM
Updated: Aug. 28, 2018 10:01 AM
Posted By: Mackenzi Hicks, Will Robinson-Smith

A crash shut down Highway 72 in Limestone County for a couple of hours Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The wreck happened around 11:30 Monday night on Highway 72 near Burgreen Road. One vehicle had extensive front-end damage, while the other caught fire. The westbound lanes of Highway 72 were blocked for about two hours while state troopers investigated.

State troopers have not released how the crash happened or if anyone was injured. WAAY 31 is working to get that information and will update this story as soon as we have it.

