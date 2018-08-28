Overnight wreck shuts down Highway 72 in Limestone County

A crash shut down Highway 72 in Limestone County for a couple of hours Monday night into Tuesday morning.
The wreck happened around 11:30 Monday night on Highway 72 near Burgreen Road. One vehicle had extensive front-end damage, while the other caught fire. The westbound lanes of Highway 72 were blocked for about two hours while state troopers investigated.
State troopers have not released how the crash happened or if anyone was injured. WAAY 31 is working to get that information and will update this story as soon as we have it.
