Husband of online exhibitionist indicted in killing

William Jeffrey West is charged with murdering his wife, Kat West, at their home in Calera.

Posted: Mar. 16, 2018 8:38 AM
Updated: Mar. 16, 2018 8:38 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

COLUMBIANA, Ala. (AP) - The husband of a suburban mom who lived a double life as an online exhibitionist has been indicted in her death.

A court document filed Thursday shows 44-year-old William Jeffrey West is charged with murder in the slaying of Kathleen Dawn West.

The 42-year-old woman's partially clothed body was found in the street outside their home in Calera, Alabama, in January.

The indictment accuses West of killing the woman by hitting her with a bottle. A defense lawyer says West is innocent and will fight the charge.

The woman posted sexy photos on social media, and she had a paid site where people could see more revealing images.

Defense attorney John Robbins says West knew about his wife's activities and wasn't angry.

West is jailed with bond set at $500,000.

