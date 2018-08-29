Clear

Hurricane Maria Official Death Toll Raised to Nearly 3,000

New death toll nearly 50 times higher than previous total.

A new study says 2,975 people died from Hurricane Maria when it devastated Puerto Rico.

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 5:17 PM
Updated: Aug. 28, 2018 5:30 PM
Posted By: Ryan Berti

The Puerto Rico government raised its official death toll from Hurricane Maria to 2,975 following a new estimate from researchers.

In the new study from George Washington University, which was commissioned by the Puerto Rican government, researchers came up with the total after calculating the number of storm-related deaths between September 2017 and February 2018.

The new total is 46 times greater than the previous death toll. That came in December 2017, when officials said 64 people had died as a result of the hurricane.

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello said the new number is still just an approximation and officials will continue to investigate to come up with an accurate, complete list of names for the the official death toll. It's a process Rossello said could take months or even years.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events