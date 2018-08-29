Hurricane Maria Official Death Toll Raised to Nearly 3,000

The Puerto Rico government raised its official death toll from Hurricane Maria to 2,975 following a new estimate from researchers.

In the new study from George Washington University, which was commissioned by the Puerto Rican government, researchers came up with the total after calculating the number of storm-related deaths between September 2017 and February 2018.

The new total is 46 times greater than the previous death toll. That came in December 2017, when officials said 64 people had died as a result of the hurricane.

Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello said the new number is still just an approximation and officials will continue to investigate to come up with an accurate, complete list of names for the the official death toll. It's a process Rossello said could take months or even years.