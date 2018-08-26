Hurricane Lane brings 19 inches of rain to parts of Hawaii

(CNN) -- More than 19 inches of rain fell on a northeastern section of Hawaii's Big Island during a 24-hour period, as Hurricane Lane drew nearer to the Aloha State.

The outer bands of the the Category 4 cyclone pummeled the Big Island on Thurday, triggering landslides and causing flooding that forced officials to close some roads.

The center of the storm -- which could become the first major cyclone to make landfall in the state in 26 years -- is expected to move very close to the main islands or cross land Thursday through Friday, the Central Pacific Hurricane Center said.

It could be so devastating that Hawaii Gov. David Inge has urged residents to set aside two weeks' worth of food and water.

"Hawaii is going to be impacted by Hurricane Lane. The question is, how bad?" Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long told reporters Thursday.

The storm's center, with maximum sustained winds near 130 mph, was in the Pacific about 205 miles southwest of the Big Island town of Kailua-Kona around 8 a.m. HT Thursday (2 p.m. ET).

Landslides are a concern, with 10-30 inches of rain forecast through the weekend -- and slides were already happening on the Big Island as the storm's outer bands hit Thursday morning.

On the Big Island's northern tip, landslides were blocking parts of Route 19, the county civil defense agency said.

About 3 to 19.15 inches of rain had already fallen on parts of the Big Island in the period from 9 a.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday, the National Weather Service office in Honolulu said.

Buses around Honolulu have been picking up some residents and taking them to shelters. All public schools canceled classes until further notice, and many state employees have been asked to stay home.

Tropical storm force winds (39-73 mph) stretch out to 140 miles, so even if the hurricane doesn't make landfall, it could have widespread impact. Lane threatens to bring dangerous winds, landslides, rough surf and major flooding.

All islands are under weather alerts.

A hurricane warning is in effect for the Big Island as well as Maui County and Oahu -- meaning hurricane conditions are expected there. Kauai and Niihau are under a hurricane watch, meaning hurricane conditions are possible and that winds of at least 39 mph are anticipated in the comings days.