Huntsville's native and bowler Tiffany Clark heads to Las Vegas to compete for Team USA

There's a few days left until Huntsville's very own, Tiffany Clark wil compete in the 2018 Team USA trials in Las Vegas.

Clark was on the bowling team for Alabama A&M University. She then coached there as well. Clark and her Coach Bobby Brown have been training for this moment since August. She said it takes lots of stamina and endurance to be a successful bowler.

During the competition, she'll bowl six games each day from January 3rd to Janaury 7th.

"Blessed, grateful, and overjoyed. I've been working for this moment for months now. To just see it manifest and to make Team USA is a dream come true. I've been bowling since I was six, so for any bowler to make team USA is a dream come true," said Tiffany Clark.

Clark's goal is to bowl on the Professional Women's Tour and to be an ambassador for the sport. She also wants to start a bowling camp for the youth.