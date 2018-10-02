Huntsville woman arrested for Fentanyl distribution

A Huntsville woman, Ashley Smith, was arrested today by Drug Enforcement Administration agents on a one-count federal indictment for allegedly distributing the synthetic opioid, fentanyl, on November 15, 2017, which resulted in the death of a 25-year-old male.
According to DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge Bret Hamilton, fentanyl is lethal in very small doses. The penalty for the distribution of a controlled substance, when resulting in a death, is 20 years to life imprisonment and a maximum fine of $1 million.
