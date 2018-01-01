Homeowner displeased with mess left after Huntsville Utilities fiber-optic network build

As Huntsville Utilities continue to build its fiber-optic network, which Internet Service Provider Google Fiber is leasing dark fiber from, some homeowners are displeased with the mess being left outside their front door.

One homeowner, Brian Reeves, told WAAY 31 he’s frustrated, because he currently has a large hole in his front yard.

While laying fiber lines in his southwest Huntsville neighborhood, a subcontractor nicked the family’s sewer line, causing a blockage in the plumbing system.

This happened nearly three weeks ago and the homeowner is still waiting on it to be fixed.

”When we had the really bad problem it happens to be when the plumbers were already busy, so that was a pretty big inconvenience. It was frustrating for us. On the bright side, once we did finally figure out who we are supposed to get in touch with, the people that we’ve worked with over the last couple of days have been pretty responsive, which of course we are grateful for, but at the same time you know it can be a major headache,” Brian Reeves said.

The contractor on the project, Bear Communications, told WAAY 31 they’re in the process of fixing the damage and the family will be reimbursed for their expenses.

Huntsville Utilities also confirmed everything was being taken care of and recommends customers to contact the public utility if they have any concerns.