Huntsville to work with 2 other cities to improve road safety

"Every once in a while somebody will really come flying through, and obviously that gets a little dangerous," said Austin Smith.

"There are definitely places that I would not choose to ride on and certain times of the day I would not choose to ride," said Chris Leven.

Austin Smith and Chris Leven walk and bike often here in Huntsville. They both told WAAY, although they've seen some issues for the most part, they feel safe .

"Especially in the downtown area, its been getting pretty good, pretty walkable. I feel like the city has been doing a lot to make that happen already," Smith.

"I can definitely see things are improving, but there's still a long road to go to make things safer and appear safer for us," Leven.

New improvements are what got Huntsville a spot in Smart Growth America's three city collaboration. Representatives from Huntsville will head to Pittsburgh and Durham and vice-versa to learn from each other. This whole process will take 10 months, but after that changes could be on the way to make Huntsville safer.

"It's more about value to our community. It's always going to be for someone who sells bicycles and services them, but I think it makes for a better place to live," Leven.

The collaboration has a focus on safety technologies, and we could see more coming to Huntsville after it's done.

This is the second time Huntsville has earned the Smart Growth America grant .