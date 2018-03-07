Huntsville terror suspect intends to plead guilty

A man accused of wanting to bomb local police stations and offering his services for the Islamic State will plead guilty in federal court Thursday, court documents indicate.

Scroll for more content...

Aziz Ihab Sayyed, 23, has a hearing set for Thursday morning in United States District Court. Court documents show Sayyed intends to plead guilty.

Sayyed was arrested in June 2017 and charged with providing material resources or support to terrorists. Authorities said Sayyed viewed videos of ISIS executions and expressed support for the group.

Sayyed also researched how to make explosives and said he wanted to use it in police stations. He was arrested after a meeting in June where he met with a person he thought was an ISIS member and told that person he wanted to help the terrorist group, prosecutors said.

Sayyed was facing a charge on the state level for Soliciting or Supporting a Terrorist Act, which carried a maximum sentence of 10 years.

Court documents show Sayyed was charged on Tuesday at the federal level for attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization. WAAY 31 learned that the maximum sentence for this charge is 20 years.

According to Sayyed's attorney, when Sayyed pleads guilty to the federal charge the state charge will most likely be dropped.

"The state's 10 is now off the table too for the 15. Now everybody got something in this. The government didn't hand away it's case," said Bruce Gardner, Sayyed's lawyer.

According to Sayyed's attorney,15 years is how much time federal prosecutors will recommend Sayyed spend in prison.