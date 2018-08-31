Clear
Huntsville tech start-up will compete in California

A local tech startup is taking its food app to the San Francisco, Hackathon, to compete with other app creators from across the country. The team who created the "Check in, Cheque out" app is based here in Huntsville. WAAY31 learned what this app could mean for the growing tech industry in Huntsville.

Posted: Aug. 31, 2018 5:02 PM
Posted By: Sierra Phillips

The new app was created with Urban Engine at Huntsville West. Matt Brooks is part of the 5 person team responsible for the app. If and when it’s launched, the app would eliminate almost all human interaction at a restaurant. You would check in, order your food and pay the bill on the app.

Brooks told us they created the app to earn a spot in the high profile contest just outside silicon valley.

"Hey, Disrupt is doing this Hackathon, lets try to get a product idea, create an app around it, and then submit it to them," Matt Brooks.

The app will be presented to investors, other start-up, and other companies

Brooks told us presenting the app is just a small part of where the Huntsville tech industry is headed.

"A reason why I did this is I want to see where we are in comparison to Silicon Valley. Turns out we are not that far apart," Brooks.

He said this could mean big things for Huntsville.

"This is just a way for us to spread the Huntsville name and say hey come check us out," Brooks.

He also said it could also mean big things for Huntsville tech.

"We're here for a bigger purpose than just this one app; next year I hope to have 3 or 4 and keep growing," Brooks.

If it all goes to plan you should be able to download the app within a year.

