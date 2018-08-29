Clear

Huntsville shooting victim not cooperating with police

A man was shot in the leg in Huntsville and taken to the hospital, but he is not telling police who did it.

Posted: Aug. 28, 2018 11:27 PM
Posted By: Kody Fisher

The Huntsville Police Department are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital with non-lifethreatning injuries.

According to police the victim drove himself to the Wavaho gas station on Pulaski Pike. Someone there called police, but the victim did not want to cooperate with police when they arrived.

