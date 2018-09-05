Clear

Huntsville shooting sends 2 to hospital

The victims ended up at the Jet Pep on University Dr.

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 12:18 AM
Posted By: Kody Fisher

A man and a woman were taken to Huntsville Hospital because of a shooting on Tuesday night. Both are expected to be okay.

The Huntsville Police Department told WAAY 31 the shooting happened at an apartment complex near University Drive in Huntsville, but the do not currently know which one.

Both victims then drove to the Jet Pep on University Dr. before being driven by ambulance to the hospital. 

As of 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday investigators were talking to a third person, who was in the car with the victims, to find out what happened.

WAAY 31 will continue following this story and update you with new information as it becomes available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events