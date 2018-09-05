Huntsville shooting sends 2 to hospital

A man and a woman were taken to Huntsville Hospital because of a shooting on Tuesday night. Both are expected to be okay.
The Huntsville Police Department told WAAY 31 the shooting happened at an apartment complex near University Drive in Huntsville, but the do not currently know which one.
Both victims then drove to the Jet Pep on University Dr. before being driven by ambulance to the hospital.
As of 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday investigators were talking to a third person, who was in the car with the victims, to find out what happened.
WAAY 31 will continue following this story and update you with new information as it becomes available.
