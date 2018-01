Huntsville police say one person has suffered serious injuries as a result of a shooting near Hobbs Road Monday afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

Police say the person was shot on Marinawoods Drive at an apartment complex.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

Police have yet to announce any arrests, suspects or persons of interest at this time.

This is a breaking news story. WAAY 31 will provide more details as they come into our newsroom.