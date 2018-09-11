Huntsville seeking grant to build overpass in Limestone County

The City of Huntsville is applying for a 4 million dollar grant to help fund an overpass that would remove a railroad intersection next to the future Mazda-Toyota plant. The railroad intersection located on Old Highway 20 in Limestone County needs to also have a direct line to the Mazda-Toyota plant as part of the agreement with the city. Some people who travel the road everyday don't want to see any more changes.

"Well I think the City of Huntsville has already done enough to us out here in this country without you know, messing up the roads," Carolyn Brown said.

Brown has lived her entire life in Limestone County and doesn't like to see much change.

"To be perfectly honest, I'm not in favor of any changes," Brown said.

But as North Alabama continues to develop, change is inevitable. The City of Huntsville is seeking $4 million dollars in a federal grant to help pay for an $8.2 million dollar project that will remove the railroad crossing and build an overpass above it. The Mazda-Toyota plant needs direct access to the rail line and this plan would do just that.

Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks announced his support of the Huntsville grant application, saying it will help address safety and potential traffic congestion at the crossing. As Mazda-Toyota is expected to bring over 4,000 jobs to the area, the overpass will help traffic flow. Brown can live with that as long as the railroad isn't changed.

"If they want to build an overpass over that railroad... Fine... But that railroad has been here ever since my great grandfather," Brown said.

On Thursday, the Huntsville City Council will look to approve the submission of the grant application.