Huntsville school board calls special meeting to discuss censuring one of their own

Huntsville City Schools Board of Education may begin the process of reprimanding one of their own Tuesday at a special-called meeting.

We first told you about School Board President Elisa Ferrell’s plan to censure Board Member Pam Hill last month.

Superintendent Dr. Matt Akin and other members of the Huntsville board of Ed hosted a community conversation meeting Monday about state report cards and improving the district.

What wasn’t being talked about is the fact that in less than 24hrs the district is considering taking action against a fellow board member.

Board President Elisa Ferrell put together a document accusing 5th district board member Pam Hill of acting impaired, slurring her speech and "eccentric" behavior. Listing a February 1st work session as an example where Hill made the following comment, “You don’t blacklist the parents, because you don’t like them or they got a big mouth. Cause if you blacklist them, because they got a big mouth, look where they end up.” She goes on to curtesy and grabs her thermos and took a sip and jokingly said “It’s just coke.”

WAAY 31 tried to ask her about the censure, but she could not comment on it.

Ferrell says the censure, by the Huntsville BOE and superintendent of the Alabama Department of Education, is necessary because Hill’s actions are putting the district’s accreditation at risk.

If censured, Hill could receive something as minimal as a reprimand on the local level and could potentially lose her right to run for office again if it reaches the state level.

The special censure meeting is set for 5:30P Tuesday.