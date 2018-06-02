Clear

Huntsville resident Erin Howard in National Spelling Bee finals

ESPN2

Howard advanced to the finals for the second year in a row.

Huntsville resident Erin Howard will compete in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night.

Howard made it through to the top 16 earlier Thursday by successfully spelling the word "heautophany." The finals take place starting at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Some of the other words Howard has had to spell correctly are "dimissory," "pruinose," "culicide," and "thylacine."

This is the third year Howard has made the trip to nationals. She tied for 7th place in last year's competition, and 22nd the first time she went in 2016. She won her first Madison County Spelling bee when she was in the third grade.

Howard is in the 7th grade at Mountain Gap School.

