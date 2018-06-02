Huntsville resident Erin Howard will compete in the finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee Thursday night.
Howard made it through to the top 16 earlier Thursday by successfully spelling the word "heautophany." The finals take place starting at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.
Some of the other words Howard has had to spell correctly are "dimissory," "pruinose," "culicide," and "thylacine."
This is the third year Howard has made the trip to nationals. She tied for 7th place in last year's competition, and 22nd the first time she went in 2016. She won her first Madison County Spelling bee when she was in the third grade.
Howard is in the 7th grade at Mountain Gap School.
There's so much more to our spellers than just words. For Erin Howard, it's music. "Electronic music can envelope you. I like creative things like that, so I decided to compose a little of my own." #SpellingBee #Speller98 pic.twitter.com/Ne4eDlOJxV
— NationalSpellingBee (@ScrippsBee) May 31, 2018
Related Content
- Huntsville resident Erin Howard in National Spelling Bee finals
- Texas teen wins National Spelling Bee
- Wild card turns tables at National Spelling Bee
- His dad won the National Spelling Bee 33 years ago. Now he's giving it a shot
- Huntsville residents react to road improvement plans
- Large Trees Causing Concern for Huntsville Residents
- 9-day sit-in at Howard University ends
- Erin Dacy says goodbye to WAAY 31
- Howard University students demand answers in financial aid scandal
- Protesting Howard University students take over administration building