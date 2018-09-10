Clear

Huntsville refuses to hand over evidence in murder case against cop

Huntsville Officer graduated at the top of his class

Prosecutors are now asking a judge to force the city to cooperate.

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 3:29 PM
Posted By: Greg Privett

Prosecutors with the Madison County District Attorney’s office are upping the ante in their attempts to persuade the city of Hunstville to turn over evidence related to the case of a police officer charged with murder.

Monday, prosecutors filed a motion asking a judge to force the city to hand over subpoenaed evidence in Officer William Darby’s case.
Darby is charged with murder in the April shooting death of Jeffery Louis Parker.

Prosecutors are trying to get their hands on evidence from the police department’s incident review board and its internal affairs probe of the shooting.

Court documents indicate prosecutors requested the information on May 2nd. But, the city has refused.

On August 15th, the state issued a subpoena. Still, the city is holding out. On August 24th, the city’s attorney issued a response and refused to honor the subpoena.

Darby’s case is set for trial in October. He’s free on bond.

