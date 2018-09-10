Prosecutors with the Madison County District Attorney’s office are upping the ante in their attempts to persuade the city of Hunstville to turn over evidence related to the case of a police officer charged with murder.
Monday, prosecutors filed a motion asking a judge to force the city to hand over subpoenaed evidence in Officer William Darby’s case.
Darby is charged with murder in the April shooting death of Jeffery Louis Parker.
Prosecutors are trying to get their hands on evidence from the police department’s incident review board and its internal affairs probe of the shooting.
Court documents indicate prosecutors requested the information on May 2nd. But, the city has refused.
On August 15th, the state issued a subpoena. Still, the city is holding out. On August 24th, the city’s attorney issued a response and refused to honor the subpoena.
Darby’s case is set for trial in October. He’s free on bond.
Related Content
- Huntsville refuses to hand over evidence in murder case against cop
- Alabama Supreme Court refuses review in Huntsville capital case
- Huntsville restaurants stop handing out plastic straws
- I-Team: Huntsville police refuse to release body camera video
- Athens Police refusing to call double murder-suicide a case of domestic violence
- Evidence in triple-murder case found in woods behind Waffle House
- Convicted Huntsville murderer's appeal denied
- UPDATE: Police say no evidence of theft in Free2Be case
- I-Team: Huntsville city attorney refuses to release records without court order
- Huntsville man charged with capital murder