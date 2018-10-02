Huntsville police working to confirm the pedestrian that was hit

Huntsville Police are still working to identify the pedestrian killed when crossing the street Monday night. He is a Hispanic male in his younger 20's.

There was no identification on the victim, so police are working with the FBI and Mexican Consulate in the identification process. The accident happened in front of Arby's, South of Governors drive off Memorial Parkway.

Eliot Stegall drives on Governors Drive every day. He said it's busy, and there's always pedestrians and cyclists alongside the road.

"It affects driving especially through here, whether I'm pulling back in or leaving," said Eliot Stegall.

Huntsville Police public information officer Lt. Michael Johnson said that the second driver who hit the pedestrian turned around. The first driver that hit the pedestrian last night left the scene and contacted police.

"They saw on the news that this incident occurred, and they realized that's probably what I hit, and they came voluntarily," said Lt. Michael Johnson.

Johnson also said there aren't any pedestrian crosswalks or signals. He believes building something there will actually worsen the issue.

"We ask drivers to be defensive drivers. We ask them to pay attention and drive the speed limit," Johnson said.

Four pedestrians have died from car wrecks in Huntsville so far this year, mainly on the busy highways.

"It's nothing we're immune to it. It does happen like with any city. One is too many. We'd like to get that number down to zero," Johnson said.

In 2016, there were 932 pedestrian hits in the state of Alabama. This is a drastic increase from 2007.