Huntsville police warn of scammers impersonating officers

Huntsville police said scammers are impersonating police in an effort to coax cash out of their victims.

Scroll for more content...

Police said someone is disguising the police department's non-emergency number, 256-722-7100, and telling callers they work for the Huntsville Police Department. The caller then tells the victim that they owe the department money and if they don't pay, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.

Police said the call is a scam and is not the way the department operates.

Police said anyone who gets the call should contact them and let them know.