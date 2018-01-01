Clear
Huntsville police warn of scammers impersonating officers

Police said crooks are disguising their phone number as the police department's and ordering people to pay up.

Posted: Mar. 5, 2018
Updated: Mar. 5, 2018 2:24 PM

Huntsville police said scammers are impersonating police in an effort to coax cash out of their victims.

Police said someone is disguising the police department's non-emergency number, 256-722-7100, and telling callers they work for the Huntsville Police Department. The caller then tells the victim that they owe the department money and if they don't pay, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.

Police said the call is a scam and is not the way the department operates.

Police said anyone who gets the call should contact them and let them know.

