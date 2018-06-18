Clear

Huntsville police searching for cell store robber

Police said the man asked for change and then snatched money from the open register.

Posted: Jun. 18, 2018 1:26 PM

Huntsville police are looking for a man who they said stole cash right from in front of a phone store employee.

Aquino Davis, 27, has a robbery arrest warrant for the incident that happened June 4 at the Metro PCS store at 2516 Sparkman Drive.

Store video provided by police showed Davis walking through the store on two occasions. On the second trip into the store, police said he asked for change and when the employee opened the drawer, he shoved the employee out of the way and grabbed money from the register.

Anyone with information about Davis's whereabouts is asked to contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.

