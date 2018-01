Huntsville police are on the scene of a shooting on Cottonwood Drive.

Police got the call around 12:30 p.m. to a home on Cottonwood, which is located near Medaris and Blue Spring roads.

Police said multiple shots were fired at a home. No one was hit by the gunfire, they said. Six people were in the home, police said.

The shooting is under investigation.