Police are investigating a shooting in north Huntsville injured Monday morning.

Police said someone shot into a home in the 2800 block of Turf Avenue around 8 a.m. Monday. Polcie said the intial call came in as a fight.

Turf Avenue was blocked off by crime scene tape while officers worked at the scene.

There were no reported victims.

Police on the scene said they were looking for suspects but did not know how many people may have been involved.