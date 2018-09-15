Huntsville police investigate robbery shooting

A 36-year-old man was shot in the leg and robbed while trying to fix his car on the side of the road on Marie Avenue near Jordan Lane.

Neighbors said this seems very unusual for their normally quiet street.

"I was shocked to be honest. It's normally quiet around here. I just recently moved out of my apartment, so I'm glad it didn't happen to me," said neighbor John Ray.

John Ray said the robbery shooting that took place in his neighborhood could have happened to anyone. Early Saturday morning, when the shooter approached the victim asking for money, the victim first told him no. Huntsville police said after the man shot him in the leg, the victim finally gave him the wallet filled with lots of cash.

"You have to be aware of your surroundings. I hope everyone around here takes this as a message to always be careful," Ray said.

Huntsville police were very limited with their information at this time and couldn't confirm if the shooter is still on the lose or the condition of the victim. However, no arrests have been made.

"You don't need a criminal like that on the loose. He could do it to anybody," Ray said.

Once WAAY 31 learns more information about this robbery shooting, we'll be sure to release that information.