Huntsville Police start community resource center

The City will get the keys to the center on September 1st.

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 5:50 PM

The City of Huntsville announced a new trial program to fight crime and keep neighborhood streets safe. It's opening up a resource center that will be staffed with police and other city agencies to help revitalize one area. The center is located at a home on Sonya drive near Winchester road. The city is leasing it rent-free from Habitat for Humanity for the next year.

The City told us not only police but also other agencies such as public works and code enforcement might be involved in the project to help people who live in the Valley Park neighborhood. The City will get the keys to the house on September 1st. It will be open Monday through Friday 9 am until 6 pm.

