Huntsville police charge man with bank robbery

Keon Reed is accused of robbing a University Drive bank at gunpoint Thursday afternoon.

Posted: Feb. 16, 2018 9:52 AM
Updated: Feb. 16, 2018 9:52 AM

Huntsville police have arrested a man for robbing a bank on University Drive Thursday afternoon.

Keon Ladell Reed, 38, is charged with first-degree robbery.

Reed is accused of walking into the Woodforest National Bank just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday with a gun and using a note to demand money.

Police said Reed was not there when officers arrived, but he was identified and brought in for questioning after authorities identified him through video surveillance from the bank.

Bond had not been set for Reed as of Friday morning, according to jail records.

