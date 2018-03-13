Huntsville police and City officials plan to increase patrol in North Huntsville

WAAY 31 learned the City of Huntsville and Police are working on a plan to increase patrol in north Huntsville. It’s one of the city’s hardest hit areas of crime.

The only thing a spokeswoman for the City of Huntsville could tell us is the city and police are working on developing a program with Huntsville Police to clean up the streets.

However, that program is something she told us is a long time coming and they’re still working on final details.

Cleopatra Magwood told me she thinks increased police patrol in north Huntsville is long overdue.

Back in January, her 19 year old son Dimitrick Mims was murdered at a home in north Huntsville.

"I wouldn't want no other family to go through what I'm going through," she said.

His death was one of 8 homicides in a little more than the first two months of the year.

That’s compared to a total of 15 homicides in 2016 and 22 in 2017.

Right now, Huntsville's on pace for about 45 this year.

"If we don't stop them, then I'm afraid it's going to get too out of control," Magwood said.

Magwood’s husband told us he's tired of all the crime in the area, but doesn't know what’s actually needed to stop it.

"They do need to patrol to stop crime because it's getting out of hand, but at the same time it will help for a minute. The crime is actually never going to stop, but it will slow it down" said Saleem Magwood.

Magwood told us she hopes police increase their presence throughout north Huntsville to make people think twice before committing a crime.

"I think it would be wonderful if they move out into neighborhoods like this. I think it would be wonderful if they watch neighborhoods where crimes have been committed at," she said.

The city told WAAY 31 it is still working to determine what areas they would implement increased patrol in.

Early Tuesday morning, WAAY 31 reached out to Councilman Devyn Keith, who's the city councilman for the area to ask about the plans.

His assistant told us he’s out of the office until next week.