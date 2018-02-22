Huntsville pastors reflect on Billy Graham's life

WAAY 31 talked with two senior pastors in Huntsville about Billy Graham's passing. Both shared with us the influence one of the world's most famous Christian Evangelists had on their lives.

"God had his hand on Billy Graham for a special time and special season. We're all better off because there was a man named Billy Graham," said Larry Inman the Senior Pastor at All Nations Church.

He told WAAY 31 Wednesday, that he became a Christian about 40 years ago, and he made that decision after watching Billy Graham on TV.

When Inman learned of his passing he reflected on all Graham did for him and others, although he never knew Graham personally.

"It does make you sad, but if tears didn't come and you weren't sad when someone you care about dies, then something's wrong with you," he said.

Those feeling are very similar to ones the Senior Pastor at Whitesburg Baptist Church felt when he heard the news.

"It's like you've lost an icon or something. He's such a wonderful person that it makes you sad that he's gone," said Jimmy Jackson.

Jackson told WAAY 31, he first heard Graham preach when he was a child and he worked along side him at conferences for years.

"He's was just a gentle spirited person. Everybody likes to be around people like that, and whether it was in private or in public his demeanor was always the same," he said.

Both told us he's left behind a legacy.

"The same God that raised him up. Can raise another one up and we need one now as bad as we've ever needed one. God can do that, but he is rare individual, " Jackson said.

"I don't know if there will ever be anybody that can replace Billy Graham," Inman added.