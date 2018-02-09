Huntsville outlasts Knoxville in OT

The Huntsville Havoc opened their two-game series with the Knoxville Ice Bears on Thursday night with a 3-2 overtime win thanks to Alex Botten's goal 2:49 into the extra frame.

Scroll for more content...

The Havoc jumped out to a 2-1 lead through two periods thanks to a power play goal from Andy Willigar in the first period followed by a second period goal from Justin Fox. From there, the Ice Bears rattled off goals in the second and third periods to knot the game at two apiece and force overtime.

In the extra frame, Alex botten found the back of the net to give the Havoc the 3-2 overtime win.

Mike DeLaVergne had a solid night between the pipes coming away with 32 saves.

The two teams wrap up their weekend series tomorrow night in Knoxville at 7:35 p.m before the Havoc return home to play the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Saturday for a special Mardi Gras Matinee game set for a 3:00 p.m. puck drop at the Von Braun Center.